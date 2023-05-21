Have you ever stopped to consider how seemingly insignificant actions or events in your life that may have happened years and years ago have dramatically impacted where you are in your life, career, or business today

In my life, a short and insignificant job when I was in high school gave me a slight edge years later in landing a job as a hotel night auditor, that job led to another which then led me to career in the airline industry and eventually to the university.

Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.