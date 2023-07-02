A couple years ago I was asked to do board training for an organization here in Fairbanks. The organization was struggling, and management wanted to better train and empower its board of directors.

My job was to help the board work through issues and turn the organization around. As the hours before the meeting turning into mere minutes, perspiration began to burst from my every orifice. I really didn’t have a clue what to say to them to help them out of their pickle, and that’s a rather bad thing when one is being paid an obscene amount of money to say something.

