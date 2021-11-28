A couple years ago I was asked to do board training for an organization here in Fairbanks. The organization was struggling, and management wanted to better train and empower its board of directors. My job was to help the board work through issues and turn the organization around. As the hours before the meeting turned into mere minutes, perspiration began to burst from my every orifice. I really didn’t have a clue what to say to them to help them out of their pickle, and that’s a rather bad thing when one is being paid an obscene amount of money to say something.
As the board members began to file into the conference room you could see a glint of a smile beginning to curl under my lips. Each of this organization’s board members had been on the board for more than five years; they had college business degrees and were what I call “old white males” age 55, standard deviation of birth date – nine hours. They were all just like me. I got an “ah ha!” No wonder this organization wasn’t blowing the roof off the market with a scintillating array of innovative products and exciting new services! Here was a group of directors who think alike, dress alike, act alike, belong to all the same organizations, and even smell alike.
Diversity on your board is important not because it’s chic or politically correct. Diversity is important in order to see many different views of the same problem and make good decisions. Don’t confuse diversity with just race or gender. In fact, there is more diversity between four black women who come from Harlem, Jamaica, Beverly Hills and Johannesburg, than there is between four middle class Black, Native, Hispanic and White women from Anchorage. When looking for board diversity look for generational, experiential, occupational and cultural differences in your board make up. The clashes may not be pretty when discussing hot-button issues, but you will get better and more rounded input.
If you are on a board, take a look around at your fellow board members at the next meeting. In the event that you feel a glint of a smile beginning to curl under your lips ask yourself if it’s time to move on and let the next generation have a shot at your chair? My rule of thumb is no more than five years on a board and then it’s probably time for me to move on.
If you own a small business and don’t have a board, think for a moment how many better decisions you might be able to make if you did have an advisory board. I was able to organize a fabulous advisory board for my department by employing a very secret recruiting strategy – (insert drum roll here) — I asked people to join. The asking strategy worked and I got a diverse group of people I respect to be on the board. We meet twice each year and more often when this “old white male” comes up with a hair-brain idea. Bouncing ideas off of an unpaid, albeit pizza fed, advisory board has saved me countless heartache. How does one gather a diverse board? You simply have to ask people to serve (and feed them lunch).
If you don’t have diversity on your board, then clip this column and discuss it at your next board meeting.
Diversity positively impacts innovation. Innovation positively impacts profits. Therefore, diversity positively impacts profits.