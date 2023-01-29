Alaska Airlines

In two weeks, Alaska will pay out a record $257 million in annual incentive bonuses — nearly six weeks of pay for most employees — for meeting or exceeding profitability, safety and emissions targets in 2022.

A difficult year for air travelers in 2022 was a lucrative one for the airlines, including Alaska Air Group, the parent company of Alaska Airlines and regional carrier Horizon Air.

Alaska executives outlined Thursday aggressive growth plans for 2023, including hiring thousands more people and taking delivery of dozens of new airplanes.

