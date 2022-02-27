The Denali Chamber of Commerce has launched the You Rock awards to focus on positive aspects of the Denali Borough in 2022.
“There is so much good out there, it should be celebrated,” chamber Director Vanessa Jusczak said. “We could all use a little kindness, gratitude, encouragement and support these days.”
The 2022 You Rock trophies feature a Montana wonder stone. They are awarded monthly to those who go above and beyond, fill a need in the community, support another community organization or commit an act of generosity.
The January 2022 You Rock award went to Evans Industries, which helped dig out the community after the snow and ice events of December and January. They spent “all hours of the day and night for weeks, plowing, pushing and scraping access to businesses and homes,” the chamber said in a release.
The nonprofit organization Healy Hockey won the February 2022 award.
“You might be thinking, Healy Hockey isn’t a business,” the chamber stated. “In the state of Alaska, nonprofits are registered corporations. Nonprofits should be operating in the same manner as a business to ensure organizational success. Many just do it with volunteers instead of employees.”
To make a nomination for the monthly award, email info@denalichamber.com.