The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has extended the application deadline for the 2023 “America’s Top Small Business” honors.
The awards program, hosted in partnership with CO—, the Chamber’s digital resource center for small businesses, celebrates America’s small business owners who are making a contribution to the economy, creating jobs and embodying the spirit of innovation, entrepreneurship and initiative.
Ten small businesses will be named as semi-finalists for each of seven U.S. regions and recognized at a local ceremony and across media. The highest-scoring business in each region will be named a regional finalist and go on to compete for the title of “America’s Top Small Business” and win a $25,000 cash prize. Small businesses will be evaluated on their answers to 10 questions about their business growth, contribution to the local economy, innovation, successful business strategies and community engagement.
All 70 regional finalists will receive a one-year paid membership to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and be featured on the CO— website, which serves 20,000 business owners per day and over six million people a year from across the U.S. and around the world. In October, the finalists will be celebrated at an award ceremony at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Eligible small business owners can apply for the awards online here through July 21.
The top small businesses will be chosen from the following regions:
Eastern Region: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, West Virginia, Washington D.C.
Great Lakes Region: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania
Midwest Region: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin
Northwest Region: Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming
Southeastern Region: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia
Southwest & South Central Region: Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas
Western Region: Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah
The deadline for applications is Friday, July 21, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. There is no fee to apply. More information on contest rules, regulations, and eligibility can be found online at www.uschamber.com/co/small-business-month.