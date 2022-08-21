Fairbanks International Airport

Fairbanks saw an accumulation of 91.9 inches of snow in the winter of 2021-2022. The airport received recognition for keeping facilities running smoothly during the winter.

News-miner

file photo

UAF’s Community and Technical College operates one of the very few Aviation Maintenance Technician Schools that can be completed in just one year. The program, in similar form to what we see today, has existed since the 1960s. Originally located at Metro Field off Van Horn Road, it was housed at the Hutchison Career Center (now Hutch High School) from the late 1970s until 2013. Did you know that Hutch is named after an aircraft mechanic: the very capable and important figure to Fairbanks’ history, Jim Hutchison? There’s a great display in the foyer of the school worth visiting in addition to information about him at the Pioneer Air Museum at Pioneer Park, if not.

In 2012, CTC made the bold decision to purchase a hangar at Fairbanks International Airport, a more appropriate location even if it lacked the perfect name of the former building. Half of the interior was an empty shell without even a floor. While many would only see a challenge (and it was) CTC saw opportunity to design the necessary formal instructional spaces from scratch. The other half of the building was an existing aviation shop. This, too, was ideal, as the goal of the program is to give students an educational experience that mirrors, as close as possible, what they will encounter in Alaska’s aviation industry. UAF CTC aviation maintenance graduates are actively sought after by employers due to this nature of their training.

Tags