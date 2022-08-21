UAF’s Community and Technical College operates one of the very few Aviation Maintenance Technician Schools that can be completed in just one year. The program, in similar form to what we see today, has existed since the 1960s. Originally located at Metro Field off Van Horn Road, it was housed at the Hutchison Career Center (now Hutch High School) from the late 1970s until 2013. Did you know that Hutch is named after an aircraft mechanic: the very capable and important figure to Fairbanks’ history, Jim Hutchison? There’s a great display in the foyer of the school worth visiting in addition to information about him at the Pioneer Air Museum at Pioneer Park, if not.
In 2012, CTC made the bold decision to purchase a hangar at Fairbanks International Airport, a more appropriate location even if it lacked the perfect name of the former building. Half of the interior was an empty shell without even a floor. While many would only see a challenge (and it was) CTC saw opportunity to design the necessary formal instructional spaces from scratch. The other half of the building was an existing aviation shop. This, too, was ideal, as the goal of the program is to give students an educational experience that mirrors, as close as possible, what they will encounter in Alaska’s aviation industry. UAF CTC aviation maintenance graduates are actively sought after by employers due to this nature of their training.
The program operates literally for the entire year: 8 hours per day, 5 days per week for 49 weeks (once the short breaks are taken out.) Classes weren’t suspended to move to the airport. The faculty and staff moved the aircraft and equipment and participated in the design and construction while teaching and operating a full-time program. CTC simply gets things done.
Another example of this tenacity was seen during Covid in the spring of 2020. With guidance from UAF Environmental Health Safety and Risk Management, CTC worked quickly to develop a safe policy to allow students to continue after just a 6-week closure and, for a quite a while, was the only operating aviation school in the country. Following EHSRM’s guidance, the program hasn’t had any widespread illness. When the new cohort began that fall, CTC ran 2 tracks of classes for 6 weeks so the following group would graduate on time in the fall of 2021.
But I digress. Before the program was operational in the new space, FedEx was calling to deliver “Joy,” the 727 that has since become a landmark on the airport. The school received the 727 on Feb. 28, 2013, less than one month after classes began there. That summer, CTC hosted Fairbanks Aviation Day for the first time and, except for Covid, has every year since. (FAD is set to return May of 2023.)
Since then, Bering Air donated a King Air 200, a common commercial aircraft in Alaska, and several individuals have gifted their single-engine aircraft. Most are complete, operational aircraft that are used nearly on a daily basis — including the 727. With this compliment of aircraft, UAF CTC is able to better prepare entry-level technicians for jobs inspecting and repairing both small and large, private or commercial aircraft that serve Alaska and the world.
The AMT program boasts a graduation rate of over 75% and 100% employment with overwhelming support from the state-wide industry that it serves. It continues to see at least 25 new students each year with more on a waitlist. So while much has improved with the program in the last 10 years, the character of the program and quality of the instruction hasn’t wavered. Even with the current major revamp of the FAA rules that the school operates under, that’s not expected to change.
I want to personally thank the community and the industry for your on-going support. Given the importance of this skillset to Alaska’s infrastructure and economy, I want to stress that the past investment in CTC’s Aviation Department is well placed and that the efficiency of the Aviation Maintenance Program and the ‘can-do’ culture that exists at CTC shows such investments go to good use.