Kodiak rocket launch

ABL Space Systems’ RSI rocket takes off from the Pacific Spaceport Complex Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10, 2023, in Kodiak, Alaska.

Who will become the next SpaceX? Maybe nobody, but there are nearly a dozen small-rocket companies actively hunting for a piece of the launch service pie. Two of those companies did not have good weeks.

First, Virgin Orbit, that uses a modified Boeing 747 to drop a rocket from mid-air that is supposed to launch into space to deliver its payloads into orbit, suffered an “anomoly” during a launch Tuesday during which the second stage failed while in space losing its payloads.

