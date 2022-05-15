“Losers need not apply!”
That was the title of the job ad I saw the other day. The headline sure caught my attention, though not much else did. I never even bothered to read the rest of the ad because of how much the title put me off.
When was the last time you wrote an advertisement for an opening with your company? Maybe you posted the ad on a website, or in the News-Miner, or some other place where millions of people that might fit the position will see it. When you ran the ad, did it stand out from all the other job ads listed so that could be found easily? What type of responses did it generate?
Writing job ads is a form of marketing and the foundation of writing a good ad is to know your target audience. Ask yourself the question, “what would make me excited about this job to apply?” Is it money? In a competitive job market, that might be important, especially if your company has great pay. Is it an opportunity to do something unique? Get the reader’s attention with what is most important to them?
Also think about how job seekers look for jobs. Nowadays, when you post your job online, realize that job seekers are using keywords to search for open positions. What keywords will pull your ad in a search? What job titles will most people use? Many search engines and job platforms use algorithms for when people conduct searches and the more often the search terms show up in your post, the more likely it will be closer to the top of the search results.
Getting the job seeker excited about the opportunity is important. Listing the traits you don’t want in an individual conveys a very negative feeling. Listing the job duties and responsibilities will tell someone what they will do every day, but it doesn’t really emphasize the opportunity of the job.
Employers often complain that people they interview for a job seem to be just interested in a paycheck. If all you advertise are the duties and responsibilities and there is no excitement about opportunity or challenges that might make your need interesting, what other kind of response would you expect?
Instead, focus your ad on what makes your company and the position a great place! What is the competitive advantage of your firm? What is your mission statement? How does the position you need to fill help your organization fulfill its mission? Is there a reason, other than a paycheck, that someone would be interested in working in that role?
Remember to provide a call to action. How should someone get in touch with your organization? Where can they learn more about the company? What information do you want them to send you? Keep in mind that the more steps you want them to follow early on, the fewer responses you may get. Feedback from job seekers indicates that it is frustrating to have to complete a number of initial steps before they receive a response from a real person, if they get one at all. How is your company different?
Job ads are part of your brand. Make sure you are integrating branding and career opportunities. When someone goes to your company website, how difficult is it for them to find career information? Are you only accepting resumes if you have a position open or can people apply at any time? People who apply to work for your organization may also be customers, or potential customers, so the experience they have during the application process has as much of an impact on their perception of your company as a buying experience. Even if you choose not to hire a person for a specific position, they may be disappointed, but they can still have a positive experience.
The cliché is that you capture more flies with honey than vinegar. Are your ads attracting the right type of people, or are you turning people off before you ever get to meet them. Maybe the next ad headline will read “We need one more Super Star on our team!”