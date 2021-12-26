UAF Community and Technical College’s goal is to prepare workforce-ready graduates via community-driven education. CTC is home to a diverse selection of educational programs and specialty departments including the Allied Health Department. The team of faculty, adjuncts, and staff of the Allied Health Department work hard each semester to graduate quality health workers trained with the Fairbanks and Alaska community in mind. Faculty are in contact with Industry Partners throughout the year to ensure their needs are met and to facilitate student practicums.

Cathy Winfree, RN BSN, was born and raised in Fairbanks. Cathy has worked and taught in a number of areas throughout Alaska. Working as an RN in healthcare was my first passion and career pathway. Today educating and sharing that passion with healthcare students is her focus. She can be reached at: cmwinfree@alaska.edu

Megan Wollitz, DNP, FNP-BC Megan works in CTC’s Allied Health Department as a member of the faculty. Additionally, she works as a nurse practitioner in the Fairbanks community. She is passionate about caring for her patients and about helping shape the next generation of healthcare workers. She can be reached at: mawollitz@alaska.edu