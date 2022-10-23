You may have seen a lot of construction happening around Fairbanks recently. Here’s what’s coming soon and what’s expanding.
What’s coming to Fairbanks?
Panda Express is opening in mid-December at 523 Bentley Ave. following the success of its Anchorage location. This will provide additional options for food along the Johansen Expressway, said Kuan Chen, Panda Express project manager. Panda Express will be about 2,300 square feet with seating for 48 customers, Chen said. MCN Construction will finish the sidewalk by the end of the week and then shift focus to the interior of the building.
A new brewery is coming to Fairbanks with construction ongoing for the Humble Roots Beer Project, 314 Wendell Ave. Humble Roots Beer Project will open early 2024. Talon Mensik, head brewer and owner of Midnite Mine Brewing Company, is expanding next door. Around 95% of the architectural drawings are completed, the foundation has been poured, and plumbing work and connecting to utilities will begin in the spring. Humble Roots will have a full beverage dispensary license, which means the license does not restrict business hours or the 36-ounce serving limit like other breweries. It also has the ability to host unlimited live entertainment shows.
The Mensik family has owned bars and businesses in Fairbanks since the 1990s. Mensik found his passion for brewing as a self-taught hobby during college. He bought the Midnite Mine with his grandparents from Bob Maloney in 2017 and turned the abandoned second floor sandwich shop into a nanobrewery. Mensik balanced working full time at the borough with his passion project at the Midnite Mine before committing to running the Mine and Humble Roots full time. Mensik said he was proud of the Fairbanks beer scene and the neighboring breweries. The laundromat next door to Midnite Mine had been abandoned since about 2009 before being purchased by the Mensiks in 2019. Of the 6,000-square-foot brewery, 1,500 feet will be the tap room, with additional space outdoors for a front patio and beer garden.
“It can be very daunting at times taking over an abandoned property where you only have a small amount of information on the history of the place,” he said.
Mensik aims for Humble Roots’ atmosphere to be a friendly hub for the Fairbanks community and good stewards of downtown.
“Any small victory so far has been exciting for me,” Mensik said.
Expansion to new locations
Great Harvest Bread Co. is replacing the former Pizza Hut at Airport Way. After 10 years in business at their location on College Road, a new location at 1991 Airport Way will open sometime in the new year.
“We have seen such great support from the community for all of our made from scratch bakery items,” owner Tricia Cray said. The new location will include a drive-thru, as well as more opportunities for baked bread and fresh soups, Cray said. The location will add about 800 square feet and a walk-in cooler and freezer, Cray said.
The UMV Office is building a second location on Bentley Trust Road due to the popularity of the rapid turnaround DMV services at their location on Old Steese Highway, Melissa Culcullu, UMV general manager, said. “Our new location will have expanded parking, a larger lobby and additional workstations, which means our customers can get in and out faster, and we will be employing additional amazing people in the Fairbanks community.” The new building will have around 3,000 square feet, and they have a goal of opening by March, Culcullu said.
The UMV building will also have two spaces for a small retail or cafe, Christoph Falke with the city of Fairbanks Building Department said.
The Fairbanks Community Food Bank expanded its storage into a newly constructed warehouse at 2582 Rickert St., just around the corner from its 26th Ave. location. Dennis Wise, who gifted the food bank building in 1998, built a building that could manage a crisis if and when one occurred, Samantha Kirstein, community development director at the Fairbanks Community Food Bank, said. This large space allowed the food bank to stay open six days a week during the Covid-19 pandemic, unlike food banks around the country that were unable to handle the increased capacity of work, Kirstein said. The generosity and support of people in the Tanana Valley created a need for more operations and storage space, Kirstein said. The food bank began their move this week after shelving was involved and a temporary occupancy certificate from the city was approved. Norm Amstrup, the builder of the main warehouse in 1998, came out of retirement for the summer to help complete the project before winter, Kirstein said. “This food bank started in 1982, during a Recession, and we are still here 40 years later, still/again in difficult economic times, and we count our blessings that we live in a place where our community is very serious about neighbors helping neighbors,” Kirstein said.
The old NC Machinery building, a former heavy equipment maintenance shop, is currently undergoing renovations to become the Airframes Alaska Northern Campus at 730 Old Steese Highway. Airframes Alaska acquired Alaska Tent and Tarp around 2018 and Northern Sled Works in 2020, Kedize said. Alaska Tent and Tarp has been in the Fairbanks area for over 75 years. Ryan Kedzie, marketing director for Airframes Alaska, said the new location will allow for the manufacture of sleds, tents and aviation products under one roof. All Airframes Alaska products are manufactured in Alaska. Kedzie expects that they will begin manufacturing products in phases beginning in December. Since the parts store at Northland Aviation recently closed, Airframes Alaska expects to be the main provider for general aviation products in Fairbanks, Kedzie said.
Alaska Ammo is building an indoor shooting range at the former Pier 1 building at 340 Merhar.
Relocation
Summit Chiropractic will replace the Denny’s at 1929 Airport Way in March. After hiring a new doctor, they are out of space at their current location on Gaffney Road, Dr. Ryan Sturgill said. The relocation will allow Summit Chiropractic to bring other health care providers into their network, Sturgill said. The former Denny’s is currently being gutted to create 6,000 square feet of office space for Summit Chiropractic and Massage. The expansion will allow for 17 rooms for diagnostic imaging, medically supervised massage, chiropractic, physical therapy and more.
“Fairbanks has welcomed us with open arms and helped us grow significantly,” Stugill said. “It is only right that we invest back into our community.”
Aurora Animal Clinic is relocating to 1201 College Road, formerly the House of Kustom furniture store at 1201 College Road and will open in early April 2023. Aurora Animal Clinic, a privately owned veterinary clinic, has been at its current location on College Road since 1980, owner Barb Cole said. The relocation will add more than 2,000 square feet, as well as two surgery areas, dentistry areas, and two additional exam rooms. The rehab area for pets will have a separate entrance. Cole is pursuing a cat-friendly initiative in which one exam room will be farther from the rest of the exam rooms so cats won’t be as bothered by noise and dogs. Renovations to the existing structure, built around 1984, include roof remediation and installing better insulation in addition to renovating the interior. Aurora Animal Clinic used contractors Patrick Mechanical Inc., Fulford Electric, and Ghemm Company for the renovation. Pet owners can look forward to an open house in April.
Fairbanks Urology and Fairbanks Clinic recently moved into 1211 Cushman St. The building was built as a bank in 1965 but became Vista Travel in the 1990s. It went unused for many years until Fairbanks Urology and Fairbanks Clinic partnered to restore the building. Both clinics needed to expand as the business grew. They have been seeing patients since July. The Fairbanks Clinic merged with Glacier Family Medicine.
“It’s an investment in our future and in the community,” Rebecca Lawthorne, community outreach coordinator, said.
The open house Oct. 21 included appetizers, cake, trick or treat bags, door prizes and an opportunity to mingle with the staff and see the beautifully restored space. Susan Miller, a patient at the clinic, said the environment is peaceful and restful. “I rarely have to wait long at all,” she said. Teri and Dick Lucara, parents to Sarah Nelius, practice manager at the clinic, were very proud of their daughter and said the former practice was not nearly as beautiful as this one. Sarah Nelius said their former location was bursting at the seams, and they now have the space in which they can provide the needed care.
Remodel/addition
Nature’s ReLeaf at 503 Seventh Ave. is adding an 800-square-foot sales room due to open on March 1. Nature’s ReLeaf has served both locals and tourists since 2018 at their downtown location. The expansion to the former-residential property will add room for more products and additional team members, Karissa Paschall, manager of Nature’s Releaf, said.
“We think everyone will enjoy an even larger selection of cannabis products, with more room to display and educate customers in our newly formatted retail space.” Nature’s ReLeaf prides themselves on serving the community: “We value and respect the downtown community immeasurably; our commitment to improving our property shows the community that downtown revitalization is possible and beneficial!” Paschall said.
Taco Bell recently remodeled their location on College Road.