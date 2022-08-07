CD5

ConocoPhillips at the CD5 drill site, part of the Alpine Field. Courtesy of ConocoPhillips

 Judy Patrick

ConocoPhillips Alaska reported net income of $687 million in the second quarter of 2022, according to a news release from the oil company.

ConocoPhillips Alaska incurred an estimated $981 million in taxes and royalties in the second quarter of 2022, which includes $771 million to the state of Alaska and $210 million to the federal government. Additionally, in the second quarter of 2022, ConocoPhillips Alaska invested $218 million in capital in the state and remains on track to invest approximately $1 billion in 2022, the release stated.

— Staff reports

