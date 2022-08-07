ConocoPhillips Alaska reported net income of $687 million in the second quarter of 2022, according to a news release from the oil company.
ConocoPhillips Alaska incurred an estimated $981 million in taxes and royalties in the second quarter of 2022, which includes $771 million to the state of Alaska and $210 million to the federal government. Additionally, in the second quarter of 2022, ConocoPhillips Alaska invested $218 million in capital in the state and remains on track to invest approximately $1 billion in 2022, the release stated.
Since 2007, ConocoPhillips Alaska has incurred more than $41 billion in taxes and royalties to the state of Alaska and the federal government. Of that amount, about $32 billion went directly to the state. In that same period, ConocoPhillips Alaska’s earnings have been approximately $24 billion.
Providence Alaska Medical Center Chief Executive Ella Goss will serve as chief executive of Providence Alaska, the state’s largest health care provider, beginning Sept. 1.
Goss brings more than 30 years of clinical and health care leadership experience to the position, according to a release from Providence announcing the position. She most recently served as chief executive of PAMC and chief administrative officer for Providence Alaska’s critical access hospitals in Kodiak, Seward and Valdez.
Since joining Providence in 1997 as a staff nurse in PAMC’s Emergency Department, Goss has served in a variety of leadership roles, including chief flight nurse for LifeGuard air ambulance service, clinical manager of Emergency Services, director of Medical Staff, Risk Management and Regulatory Services, and director of the Providence Cancer Center. During her tenure as chief executive at PAMC, she led the state’s largest hospital through the Covid-19 pandemic.
Prior to joining Providence, Goss worked in rural emergency departments in Kotzebue and Newfoundland. She has a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in nursing from Chamberlain University. She also earned certification as a professional in health care risk management and health care quality.