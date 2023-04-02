Coffman Engineers, Inc. has announced that Deanna Nielson is earned her Alaska Professional Engineering license in electrical engineering.
Nielson has been with Coffman’s electrical engineering department for over seven years. Her background includes designing medium and low voltage power distribution systems and industrial instrumentation and control systems primarily for the oil and gas industry, as well as commercial and residential projects.
A foundational project in her career development was designing one of her first large-scale power distribution and control modules, according to a news release from the firm. The final design was followed by a trip to a fabrication shop in Houston, Texas, to participate in her first factory acceptance test.
“I’ve learned so much via on the job training and even more from my exceptional mentors at Coffman. They made sure I was exposed to all aspects of electrical, instrumentation, and control system design,” Nielson said.
She was first mentored by Coffman as a high school student through the Anchorage School District’s Gifted Mentorship Program. She interned in the civil and structural departments, but settled on electrical engineering. She earned her Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering, while also playing Division I volleyball for Gonzaga University.
Coffman Engineers is a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm that integrates many disciplines including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and other specialties to offer clients local, high-touch services. Coffman has 695 employees in 20 offices across the U.S. committed to the team effort it takes to build a better world.