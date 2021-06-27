CLEAR — Sixty years ago, the roadhouse that became Clear Sky Lodge opened its doors.
Today, the restaurant/bar, at Mile 280 Parks Highway, is run by its fifth owner and continues operating as a safe haven for travelers and a regular gathering spot for locals. In true Alaska roadhouse style, Clear Sky offers good food and genuine conversation with local residents.
To commemorate that 60th annual milestone, Clear Sky Lodge will host a special July 3 celebration with live music, free tent camping and RV parking, fun activities, and lots of friendly company.
“Everybody comes there,” said former owner Sandee Thill Rabideau. “They get their mail, water, sodas, beer, whatever.”
Current owners are Matt and Vicki Nelson. Matt grew up in nearby Anderson and always wanted to buy Clear Sky Lodge. He got his chance in 2019 when the Rabideaus decided to sell.
“I was the fourth owner,” Rabideau said. “I owned it 15 years exactly to the day.”
Larry White built it and ran it the first year, along with his partner Bill Roberts, according to Rabideau. They had a few older trailers on the property for employees. They also offered rental cars, according to former resident David Leavy, who now lives in the Fairbanks area.
“The reason I believe they called it a lodge was that they had intentions of expanding into lodging for more than their help,” David Leavy said.
Bruce Hardon and Gary Smith were the next operators of the roadhouse, according to Leavy. Smith went on to buy Blackie’s in North Pole.
“Johnny Gonzalez (who went on to become a state representative and the Denali Borough mayor) used to work for him in 1963,” Robideau said.
Connie Karl worked there before she married Bernie Karl of Chena Hot Springs Resort fame, Rabideau said.
Fred and Carol Shields also owned it for 15 years.
Bill Lee, who served as custodian for Clear Sky Lodge for 25 years, is buried in the back yard. His grave is marked with a small diamond willow cross and his photograph.
The Nelsons, who live in Healy, took over in 2019.
“Neither one of us was in the restaurant business,” Vicki Nelson said. “We didn’t know how to make a drink or cook.”
But Vicki has a degree in business and a background in marketing and sales, and Matt had the passion for the place, so the couple dove right in.
Today, business is good.
“We’re just having the same problem as everybody else with employees,” she said. “We have no problem getting customers.”
Due to shortage of workers, Clear Sky Lodge is currently closed Mondays and Tuesdays, open 3-11 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and open 3 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. The grill is open until 10 p.m.
Clear has always been a hang-out spot for people who live in the area. It’s also a perfect destination for contractors living out at Clear Space Force Station.
“I’ve heard it so many times,” she said. “It’s a home away from home.”
When the Nelsons took over, they focused on remodeling and renovating.
“We totally remodeled the flooring,” Vicki Nelson said. “Matt made all the new tables and chairs and cleaned the heck out of it.”
The adjoining room, where the pool table sits, is repainted a brighter color and a new hand-painted ceiling that looks like brushed nickel was installed. Sparkling white lights accent the room.
There’s still a water spigot in the front hallway. For 25 cents, anyone can collect five gallons of water. It’s the source of water for many locals living in dry cabins.
“It’s really good water, that’s what everybody likes,” Rabideau said. “It’s nice and cold when it comes out of the ground and it’s ready to go. Ya gotta keep that hose in the bucket though. It sprayed the hallway more than once.”
Clear Sky Lodge is also the drop-off point for UPS packages. And there is a package liquor store on site.
The grill is the same grill that was installed in the 1970s, where customers can watch their burger or steak cooking.
“The old timers tell me they used to give customers a steak and a plate and they would cook their own,” Nelson said. “Back in the early 70s.”
A salad bar added many years ago was closed when Covid hit and has not re-opened yet.
A new large outdoor beer garden has been added and includes a small stage, tables with umbrellas, a ping-pong table, corn hole apparatus and a newly-installed play area for kids.
“That was a big hit this past weekend,” Nelson said.
The celebration July 3 will commemorate 60 years of connection to the local community.
“Our goal is to put on a wonderful 60th party for this place,” Vicki Nelson said. “It deserves it. We’ll be here another 60 years, I’m sure.”
