Hilcorp

Hilcorp’s Seaview drill site in Anchor Point. 

 Photo courtesy of Willy Dunne/AED

Chugach Electric Association, Inc., has signed a shared services agreement with Hilcorp Alaska, LLC (Hilcorp) that will result in improved operational efficiencies and provide cost reductions associated with the operation of the Beluga Power Plant and the Beluga River Unit (BRU) gas field.

Chugach and Hilcorp are joint owners of the BRU where Chugach has a two-thirds working interest, according to a news release from Chugach. As the two companies work together to optimize efficiencies at the Beluga site, they will now share services on the west side of Cook Inlet. Going forward the companies will share equipment such as cranes, loaders, and warehouse space; lodging and catering for camp staff; and barging services to and from Beluga.