I posed this question to a class of nearly 50 students: “What do you want to be most in life?” The responses were “healthy,” “happy,” “rich,” “graduated,” “lucky with girls,” “is this a trick question?”.
No one said “I’d like to be a person of good character.” Yet, people of good character are what we want most from business, government, coworkers and especially from our leaders.
Research at Harvard University discovered that 85% of a leader’s performance depends on personal character. Likewise, the work of Daniel Goleman makes clear that leadership success or failure is usually due to “qualities of the heart” (see “The Emotional Intelligence of Leaders,” Fall 1998).
According to respected author Warren Bennis, “For executive leaders, character is framed by drive, competence, and integrity. Most senior executives have the drive and competence necessary to lead. But, too often organizations elevate people who lack the moral compass. I call them ‘destructive achievers.’ They are seldom evil people, but by using resources for no higher purpose than achievement of their own goals, they often diminish the enterprise. Such leaders seldom last, for the simple reason that without all three ingredients — drive, competence, and moral compass — it is difficult to engage others and sustain meaningful results.”
In another study at Santa Clara University in California, a researcher conducted a study of 1,500 business managers revealing what workers value most in a supervisor. Employees said they respected a leader who shows competence, who has the ability to inspire workers, and who is skillful in providing direction. But there was a fourth quality they admired even more — integrity. Above all else, workers wanted a manager whose word was good, one who was known for his or her honesty, and one whom they could trust, in other words — good character.
Character counts today and businesses that do not demand good character of their employees and supervisors are at a competitive disadvantage in a marketplace driven by customers who value integrity. I like Dennis Prager’s definition of character, the interlocking of both good values and the self-control to consistently act upon those values.
Prager further defines values as those things in our life which we hold to be more important than our desires. For example, I have a value of putting in a full day’s work, but I desire to play mindless computer games. If I am a person of character, I’ll turn off the computer games and get back to this column.
You and I can live as leaders of character and teach by example; by action and by words, the importance of character to our employees insisting that they do likewise to our customers. And when we goof up — and we will — let’s admit our missteps rather than try to cover them up, and then move on down the trail.
Let us consciously, specifically, formally, and informally, teach integrity to our respective teams. Meanwhile, I have a “free cell” game to get back to. On second thought, maybe grading midterm exams is a better idea for now.