The Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce celebrated a changing of the guard at its annual membership meeting last week, highlighted its successes, and announced the recipients of its annual awards.
• Brianna Gray was named the Berniece M. Joseph Education Advocate of the Year as announced by Wendie MacNaugton.
• MAC Federal Credit Union’s MAC PAC volunteer group was named the George Nehrbas Volunteers of the Year.
Announcer Derek Miller said MAC PAC has encouraged MAC employees to volunteer outside their work schedule and find opportunities to help the community. Employees logged 1,000 volunteer hours for 2022, up from 618 hours in 2021. Volunteers have helped in events ranging from clean-up days to the 9/11 Stairway. The MAC PAC also encouraged employees to contribute $50 from their paycheck to community organizations.
Angela Head, MAC Federal Credit Union’s CEO, called the award an honor. The MAC PAC, she said, comprised 40 to 50 employees, “give their time, work events, get out there on their own.”
• Angie Tallant announced Latitude 65 Brewing as the Bill Stoecker Business of the Year, noting its development and community involvement over the past year, revitalization of an abandoned Alaska Club gym that now serves as a hub for serving up food and a wide range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, serving as hosts for several nonprofits.
Lat 65 partnered with the University of Alaska Fairbanks to create a new beer, the Nanook 65 Golden Ale, of which $1 from sales goes back to student-athlete scholarships.
“This was unexpected and flattering,” said Lat 65 co-founding owner Andy Roe. He credits the brewery’s success to its team of “energetic employees.”
• Chamber members also voted Anya Toelle as the 2023 Artist of the Year during a ballot at the luncheon. Toelle’s work will be shown at the Chamber throughout 2023.