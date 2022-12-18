To-go, please

Shaylynn Jones bags up to-go orders in the Food Factory kitchen Tuesday, March 24, 2020. 

 Gary Black/News-Miner

The University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service will offer a certified food protection manager training on Feb. 21, 2023.

The food safety management training will be offered via Zoom from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. A computer-based certification exam is included, with proctors in Fairbanks, Juneau, Palmer and Sitka. If requested, proctors may be available in additional communities.