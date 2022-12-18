The University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service will offer a certified food protection manager training on Feb. 21, 2023.
The food safety management training will be offered via Zoom from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. A computer-based certification exam is included, with proctors in Fairbanks, Juneau, Palmer and Sitka. If requested, proctors may be available in additional communities.
A certified food protection manager is responsible for monitoring and managing all food establishment operations to ensure that the facility is operating in compliance with regulations. State regulations require that all food establishments have at least one certified food protection manager on staff.
Participants must register by Feb. 6 in order to receive the study guide on time.
Registration and more information are available online. Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made seven business days in advance to the instructor, Julie Cascio, at jmcascio@alaska.edu.
The $200 fee includes one proctored certification exam.
For additional information or to request another location, contact Cascio at 907-745-3677 or jmcascio@alaska.edu.