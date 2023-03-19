Milton Keeter Jr. resigned as CEO and president of the Alaska Aerospace Corporation (AAC) on March 9.
Keeter held the position since October 2021 and led the Pacific Spaceport Complex. According to a new release, the complex is comprised of launch facilities in Kodiak for government and commercial customers to launch vehicles into space.
"We are grateful for Milton’s dedicated service to AAC, the DMVA and the State of Alaska," Chairman of the Board Robert McCoy, said. During his tenure the Spaceport had 2 launches and numerous launch attempts. We wish he and his family the very best in their future endeavors."
Keeter wrote on LinkedIn that he is looking forward to his next challenge and endeavor.