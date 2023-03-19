Alaska Aerospace

This undated photo provided by Alaska Aerospace Corp. and BRPH, an architecture and engineering firm, shows a rebuilt launch pad at the AAC Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska on Kodiak Island. Once close to death, Alaska's foray into the space business is showing signs of lift off. The state-owned Alaska Aerospace Corp. has struggled for years to gain footing and profitability and suffered a major setback in 2014 when a rocket exploded after takeoff, damaging its launch facilities, seen here after repair. (Alaska Aerospace Corp./BRPH via AP)

Milton Keeter Jr. resigned as CEO and president of the Alaska Aerospace Corporation (AAC) on March 9.

Keeter held the position since October 2021 and led the Pacific Spaceport Complex. According to a new release, the complex is comprised of launch facilities in Kodiak for government and commercial customers to launch vehicles into space.