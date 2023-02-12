Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed Cathy Munoz as acting commissioner of the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development, according to a news release from his office.
The appointment comes after Commissioner Dr. Tamika Ledbetter submitted her resignation to Dunleavy in January.
Acting Commissioner Munoz has been with the department since December 2018 as its deputy commissioner. She represented Juneau for four terms as a member of the Alaska House of Representatives, and three terms on the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly. Acting Commissioner Munoz resides in Juneau with her husband, Juan.