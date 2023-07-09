The Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation (AFDF) is putting out its call for products for the 2024 Alaska Symphony of Seafood contest.
The contest, now in its 30th year, highlights creative, market-ready products made from Alaska seafood.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation (AFDF) is putting out its call for products for the 2024 Alaska Symphony of Seafood contest.
The contest, now in its 30th year, highlights creative, market-ready products made from Alaska seafood.
Since 1994, the Alaska Symphony of Seafood competition has promoted and encouraged value-added product development and competitively positioned Alaska seafood in national and global markets. AFDF is excited to organize the 30th anniversary of this competition which highlights creative, market-ready products made from Alaska seafood.
Last year, Peter Pan Seafood’s Wild Caught Alaska Salmon with Ribbon Kelp Chimichurri was a triple winner (Grand Prize, Retail, and Salmon Choice), and moved on to be a finalist in the Seafood Excellence Awards during the Seafood Expo North America in Boston.
This year’s events kick off with the Seattle Open House on Nov. 7 at the Bell Harbor International Conference Center. Products will be prepared and displayed by professional culinary staff. Following the judging, all entrants, seafood industry invitees, sponsors, judges and press will be welcome join us celebrating (and tasting) the competition’s entrant products. An awards ceremony will then be held in Juneau on Feb. 21, 2024, co-hosted by United Fishermen of Alaska, allowing the display and sampling of products by the Alaska Legislature and other special guests.
Visit the AFDF website for more information on the Symphony and instructions on how to enter.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.