Cafe de Stir It Up, a local cafe that provides tasty food options for special dietary lifestyles, is one of 15 national finalists in the inaugural Building Resilient Businesses contest.
Based on a two-minute video submission about the business, judges selected national finalists by using creativity, enthusiasm and passion as metrics. Public voting will determine the winners of $250,000 in cash prizes. First place is $100,000. Second place wins $50,000. Five third place prizes are $20,000 each — plus an $800 consulting package. Voting opened Monday and runs through Oct. 10 at kapitus.com/brb-vote.
Stir It Up owner Michaela Perez learned of the contest last April. She checked it out, determined it was legitimate, and put together a two-minute video to share her story.
After she became one of 15 national finalists, she watched all the two-minute videos and was impressed by each of the stories. It is an honor to be included, she said.
“This is a huge blessing to us,” she added.
Business has suffered the past couple years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and road construction. She owns Cafe de Stir It Up, 201 Old Steese Highway, and the Stir It Up coffee hut on Phillips Field Road.
If she won the $100,000 grand prize, she knows what she would do with it, she said. First, she would reward employees who have stuck with the business during the hard times. Next, she would “hard line” the water line at the coffee hut to prevent freezing during winter months.
“I would pay off my business loans,” she said. “And hopefully think about some kind of expansion, maybe another location.”
Currently, her hands are full with running two business locations and raising two young children.
Perez would like to get back to providing dietary snack box options for every school in the Fairbanks North Star School District, a community service that the pandemic interrupted. Schools keep those boxes available for students with special dietary needs, she said. Stir It Up partners with Doyon and Alaska Laborers #942 to make that program happen.
She looks at this contest as an opportunity to grow and to learn something.
“Something is better than nothing, too,” she said. Five third-place winners will receive an $800 consulting package, which could help in many aspects of the business.
When she started the business in a coffee hut in 2015, she offered gluten-free, keto, vegetarian and vegan food options. She focused on that because her own son needed those food options. Other businesses soon followed suit, and Perez is delighted.
“I’m not in competition,” she said. “I’d love if we were able to have some kind of domino effect in our community. We were the first to try.”
Her mission was to bring awareness to the community.
She still takes special pleasure when she learns a young person is eating at the cafe who has never been able to eat out before. At Stir It Up, customers “can still enjoy flavor and eat healthy,” she said.
Stir It Up offers everything from nachos to breakfast burritos, lunch wraps and pastries that meet dietary needs and are delicious.
Her son, now 11 years old, remembers when his only eating options were white rice and salad. It wasn’t easy raising a child with special dietary needs while his friends were munching on Cheetos, Oreos and other kid-type snacks, Perez recalled.
Now, when a new customer, especially a young person, discovers good tasty food at Stir It Up, she shares that with her son.
“That makes his heart happy,” she said. “I hope we’ll just continue being a community cafe, bringing people together and supporting the Golden Heart City.”
The national contest is sponsored by Kapitus, a company that helps businesses make financial decisions. The contest is intended to help small businesses overcome challenges and build resilience.