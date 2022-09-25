Cafe de Stir It Up, a local cafe that provides tasty food options for special dietary lifestyles, is one of 15 national finalists in the inaugural Building Resilient Businesses contest.

Based on a two-minute video submission about the business, judges selected national finalists by using creativity, enthusiasm and passion as metrics. Public voting will determine the winners of $250,000 in cash prizes. First place is $100,000. Second place wins $50,000. Five third place prizes are $20,000 each — plus an $800 consulting package. Voting opened Monday and runs through Oct. 10 at kapitus.com/brb-vote.

