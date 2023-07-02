Online shopping

Metro Creative

 Metro Creative

Have you tried searching for trust online? It’s no easy feat. But as you may know, it’s critical to know who you’re buying from these days. So, when you’re shopping for a specific item or service, where do you start? With family or friend’s recommendation? An online search? Or do you trust a business ad that pops up on social media? Of course, the bigger question is, how do you look up a company’s trust factor?

When searching for trust online, start with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The BBB is an independent third-party, nonprofit organization that vets businesses. The BBB mission is for consumers to find businesses they can trust. At BBB, trust is a function of integrity and performance. Customers want a company that provides a quality product or service with respect and integrity.

For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau, a private, nonprofit organization, has upheld high standards for fair and honest business practices. BBB provides objective advice on more than 5.3 million companies and 11,000 charities, dispute resolution services, consumer alerts and educational information on topics related to marketplace trust.