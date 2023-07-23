Scam warning

Metro Creative

Since 1912, the Better Business Bureau has guided consumers in finding honest and ethical businesses, and how to keep bad businesses at bay. Let’s flip the script here and ask, how about businesses needing protection against unethical consumers?

Some customers may set impossible expectations when it comes to getting in touch; some customers don’t want to hear that your business doesn’t offer the product they need. And some customers, well, they may not exist at all.

