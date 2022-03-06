When Jeff Masters decided to open a cigar shop in Fairbanks, he hoped to bring a piece of the past back to the community.
“They took everything away from us, being a smoker,” said Masters, who has lived in the state for more than 30 years. “When they went to the smoke free workplace [in 2018,] I said OK, I’ve got to do something.”
Rat Pack Cigars, 4707 Old Airport Road, opened in early June in a converted fiveplex in West Fairbanks. The shop sells more than 250 varieties of boutique cigars in a walk-in humidor and allows customers to smoke their purchase in an on-site tasting room.
The vision took about one year to come to fruition, Masters said.
The shop’s spacious tasting room — equipped with comfortable seating, snacks and flat screen TVs — welcomes customers to light up a variety of cigar flavors, ranging from mellow and sweet to full bodied and strong. Visitors can bring their own cigars to smoke in house for a $5 cutting fee.
“Almost everyday I get somebody new,” said Masters, the owner and sole employee of the business. “I also have my regulars who come in two or three times a week.”
For customers unfamiliar with the ritual, Masters recommends selecting a lighter bodied cigar like Acid, Connecticut or Deadwood.
The shop sources products from various boutique cigar distributors in the lower 48, and a select few from local vendors. Prices range from $4 to $45 per smoke.
Rat Pack Cigars also sells pipes, lighters and cutters to remove the tips of cigars, a necessary step before lighting. After hours, the tasting room is rented out for events like poker nights, game days and birthday parties.
“This last Saturday we had people that rented the space. They had a poker party and a going away party for one of their soldiers,” Masters said. “It was a good time.”
Originally from Washington, Masters has lived in Fairbanks since 1990 and continues to work as a plumber contractor when the shop is closed. This month, he plans to travel to California to undergo formal rolling training, and hopes to eventually sell his own hand rolled cigars in-house.
“I’m taking classes and things that I need to do, but I just jumped in with both feet,” he explained.
Rat Pack Cigars is open six days a week, Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information call 907-452-2232 or visit Rat Pack Cigars online or at facebook.com/ratpackcigar.