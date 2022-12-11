“But what did Scrooge care? It was the very thing he liked. To edge his way along the crowded paths of life, warning all human sympathy to keep its distance ... “Bah!” said Scrooge, “Humbug!” (Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol, 1843)
Like too many 21st century business people Scrooge was so caught up in the money-grubbing opportunities of the holiday season that he didn’t have time to worry about the human side. That is, until he faced his future through three ghosts who worked to “encourage” his transformation.
Then, as Paul Harvey says: The rest of the story ...
“… Scrooge was better than his word. He did it all, and infinitely more; and to Tiny Tim, who did not die, he was a second father. He became as good a friend, as good a master, and as good a man, as the good old city knew, or any other good old city, town, or borough, in the good old world.”
In 1843 Charles Dickens left us a beautiful model for business success in Fairbanks decades later. As long as Scrooge was focused on making money without regard to the social condition of the poorest in his community, he was a miserable wretch headed for inevitable disaster. When he adopted Tiny Tim and developed an attitude of philanthropy both he and his business thrived!
What amazing opportunities exist in Fairbanks for us this year to experience the blessings bestowed upon Scrooge after his transformation! The Salvation Army needs businesses to adopt kettles and ring the “silver bells” that pay dividends to the poor of our community all year long. The Food Bank would love to have business employees take over their operation for a day. Love, Inc Adopt a Family, Santa’s Clearing House, United Way and other worthy charities all need people to volunteer.
There are extremely selfish business reasons for being philanthropic during this season, to wit (and this is a true story). The following is a reprint of a column printed in 2006:
Once upon a time there was a UAF school which shall remain nameless (because I don’t want to be accused of boasting) whose employees adopted the 172nd Striker Brigade Headquarters Company. Prior to the Striker’s deployment into Harms-Way the faculty and staff attended meetings with the Family Readiness Group (FRG) to get to know the troops and their families and to learn their needs. After a farewell picnic with troops and families, this business’ employees, (yes, UAF schools are businesses too), helped with activities, babysitting lists, and Arabic culture education to help spouses understand what their loved ones were experiencing. They threw parties and laughed with the troops’ kids at Halloween and Christmas, Easter, and at a summer picnic. They even tried to feed the lonely stuffed bison “Al” who was left to their care in a place of honor in their School during their boss’ deployment. They loaned support through a laptop to a wounded soldier. They cried with their new friends at heartbreaking funerals.
The gift of service cost this business’ employees some time, some laughs, and some tears. What this employee group got back was far, far, far more. I know for a fact that no groups of employees in Fairbanks have more “esprit de corps” during the 2006 Christmas Season today than this group who gave without expectation of getting in return. The irony is that they ended up getting far more than they gave and no one is more excited about the return of “their” troops than these people. WELCOME HOME 172nd BROTHERS AND SISTERS!!!!
Your business can’t have the 172nd Striker Brigade, but other groups in Fairbanks today desperately need your service in the next month (and beyond). Please don’t let this holiday season go by without adopting a worthy cause. While the highest reward for commitment to service is not what you get for it, but rather what you become through it ... What you get will be far more than what you give. I promise.