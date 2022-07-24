In 1997, Beth Barrett opened a cozy coffee shop right outside Denali National Park. Black Bear Coffee House celebrates its 25th anniversary this season.
For Becki Klauss, who bought the coffee shop in 2011, it seems like just yesterday that she started working there. In fact, it was 2002 when she was just trying to get as far away as possible from her hometown of Chicago.
Klauss was studying opera and French when an acquaintance in Healy told her about this little coffee shop in the Denali area. Klauss called the coffee shop and after a short phone interview, she headed north. The coffee shop is located in the Nenana River Canyon area, just north of Denali National Park.
“I was 19 when I first started working here,” Klauss said. “I was one of the few who showed up sober and on time, so they made me assistant manager.”
In 2004, she became general manger. She was 21 years old.
The coffee shop was also an office for Denali Air at the time, with a tall front counter where walk-in customers made reservations.
It was in that harried seasonal atmosphere that Klaus grew up, she said, leading “the ultimate seasonal life.” She worked summers at Black Bear and during winter months, she worked at restaurants in other states.
On Orcas Island, she fell in love with fine dining. Her mentor shared stories of the food they were preparing, the farmer who provided it, the patterns of all the food coming through the island.
“It was farm to table immersion living there,” she recalled. “I just fell in love with this ability to tell a story through food. To nurture people through food.”
She brought that passion with her back to Black Bear Coffee House.
“I was a baker,” she said. “Then I taught myself how to do coffee here, because nobody was doing good coffee here.”
She watched DVDs, read books, and continued learning from other baristas and other chefs, working in Seattle and in Kauai.
Her husband at the time, Adam Stout, suggested they purchase the coffee house in 2011. They did. Although they have since divorced, they still own it together — and they live just two houses from each other in Stillwater, Oklahoma, where they co-parent their two sons.
In 2019, doing everything at Black Bear Coffee House was taking a toll on her personal life. The coffee house was open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., she had a staff of 30 people, and no balance in her personal/professional life.
“It had grown to the point it was unmanageable,” she said. “It was so busy.”
“I just kind of freaked out,” she said, and put a “For Sale” sign on the door.
That’s when she realized it was time for a change. In 2020, Covid-19 hit, and the coffee shop remained closed that summer. She stayed home in Oklahoma, planted a garden, and planned a new future.
Klauss always dreamed of cutting hours at the coffee shop and providing brunch only, but had always been afraid to take that step. In 2021, she did it. The coffee shop is now open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Some days are insane,” she said. “Some days are a little sleepy.”
She maintains a staff of about 22 people and finally, she feels like the business and her personal life are both more manageable. She can, and often does, step into any aspect of the coffee house — on the line, at the espresso machine, or even the cash register. She even figured out how to repair the espresso machine herself.
“I have to be self sufficient,” she said.
Her goal now is to create a cadre of loyal, returning workers every season. She is in the process of building employee housing a few miles down the highway.
“I’m trying to refine what we do here,” she said. “I just want to make it even better. I want to have people returning year after year that I can grow with.”
As part of that goal, she renovated the interior of the coffee shop, removed couches and computer desks, gutted the kitchen and installed a hood and a cook line. The kitchen layout got rearranged and bathrooms moved to outside the building. Outdoor seating became a popular change.
“If you want it to be restaurant and not just a cafe, you need tables,” she said.
Klauss’s current project is creating a Black Bear Coffee House cookbook. She regularly receives emails from satisfied customers, asking her to share recipes. After spending hours responding to these requests, she decided it was time to compile all the recipes into a cookbook.
She and her collaborator Sarah Beth Tanner started working on the project about a year ago. Klaus described Tanner, a former employee, as “a former baker and friend and Black Bear Fan Girl.”
She sets high standards at Black Bear Coffee House.
“I want to do everything from scratch,” Klauss said. “I want everything as organic as we can get — produce, eggs. I’m here to connect people to Denali through food, through community, through people, through energy, through our own love and wonder of this place.”
“I want to get them connected to the vibe here,” she said. “I want to integrate my own ethical choice of culture.”
There may be pop-up dinners in the future.
She already has a loyal customer base, including many visitors from Fairbanks. The coffee shop is humming with activity every morning, as visitors and locals, stop in for coffee and brunch.
“I want to create an intentional community, nurture people and connect them to Denali,” she said. “And do it through Black Bear.”