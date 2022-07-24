In 1997, Beth Barrett opened a cozy coffee shop right outside Denali National Park. Black Bear Coffee House celebrates its 25th anniversary this season.

For Becki Klauss, who bought the coffee shop in 2011, it seems like just yesterday that she started working there. In fact, it was 2002 when she was just trying to get as far away as possible from her hometown of Chicago.

