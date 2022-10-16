With the fall college semester in full swing, many students are now looking for multiple sources of income as they balance their schoolwork and social life. Unfortunately, as they start their search, they may encounter or be solicited by a deceptive employment offer that can cost them money and sensitive personal information.

Last year, younger consumers reported losing money at higher rates than their older consumers. In fact, individuals aged 18-24 have shown to be the demographic most at risk for highest susceptibility and monetary loss.

