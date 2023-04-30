Bettisworth North Architects and Planners has hired two licensed landscape architects, Stephanie Cloud and Laura Minski, and an architectural designer, Becca Rorabaugh. The announcement was made by Tracy Vanairsdale, principal architect and president of Bettisworth North.
Cloud’s training includes study abroad and a master’s degree in landscape architecture earned with her thesis on healthy people and healthy communities. Her experience as a naturalist with the USDA Forest Service expanded Cloud’s knowledge of native plants and the important role they play in creating robust, sustainable outdoor spaces. She has worked on public and commercial projects across the state with clients that include the Anchorage School District, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, and University of Alaska Anchorage. She is licensed in Alaska and based in Bettisworth North’s Anchorage office.
Landscape architect Laura Minski’s 15-year professional history includes extensive experience in parks, trails and playgrounds design. She is a Certified Park and Recreation Professional (CPRP) and serves as secretary of the American Society of Landscape Architects Alaska Chapter. Minski’s portfolio features public projects both large and small. Examples are Growden Park accessibility, Bluebell Park renovations, John Weaver Memorial Skate Park, Herman Leirer multi-modal trails, Russian Jack Park and C Street wetlands mitigation. She is licensed in Alaska and based in Bettisworth North’s Fairbanks office.
Becca Rorabaugh is an architectural designer with a bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College and special expertise in graphic design that informs her approach to architecture. While in middle school, she job-shadowed a Bettisworth North architect, later completing internships and part-time employment with the firm. Rorabaugh was an APU North Ski Team elite athlete who trained for the Olympics and today is a volunteer coach for Skiku. As an architectural designer, her experience includes Petersburg Medical Center, Norton Sound Health Corporation, and Lower Yukon School District. Rorabaugh works from Bettisworth North’s Anchorage office.
“Stephanie, Becca, and Laura bring a wealth of talent to help clients meet their diverse project goals,” said Tracy Vanairsdale, president of Bettisworth North. “Our mission to be Alaska’s community builders is strengthened not only by their professional skills but also by the shared belief that good northern design improves quality of life through enhanced experiences and environments.”
With the additions, Bettisworth North now has 39 professionals on staff. The company’s landscape architecture practice offers more licensed landscape architects than any other locally owned and operated Alaska architectural firm.