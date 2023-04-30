Bettisworth North Architects and Planners has hired two licensed landscape architects, Stephanie Cloud and Laura Minski, and an architectural designer, Becca Rorabaugh. The announcement was made by Tracy Vanairsdale, principal architect and president of Bettisworth North.

Cloud’s training includes study abroad and a master’s degree in landscape architecture earned with her thesis on healthy people and healthy communities. Her experience as a naturalist with the USDA Forest Service expanded Cloud’s knowledge of native plants and the important role they play in creating robust, sustainable outdoor spaces. She has worked on public and commercial projects across the state with clients that include the Anchorage School District, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, and University of Alaska Anchorage. She is licensed in Alaska and based in Bettisworth North’s Anchorage office.