Tiffany Coffman, a senior interior designer with Bettisworth North Architects and Planners, received the Certified Healthcare Interior Designer designation after passing a examination administered by the American Academy of Healthcare Interior Designers, according to a news release announcing the honor.
Securing the credential means Coffman meets exacting standards for education, experience and training, the release stated. The examination requires participants to demonstrate knowledge and experience in core competencies affecting acute care, ambulatory care, and residential health care interior environments.
The certificate is the highest designation for a health care interior design professional and is sought by many health care organizations when choosing an interior designer.
Coffman holds a bachelor’s degree in interior design from Colorado State University and has worked in interior design for 10 years. A senior interior designer and project manager for Bettisworth North, her portfolio includes the Child Development Center for Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium; the Native Village of Unalakleet’s Ikayuqti, an elders assisted living facility; Norton Sound Health Corporation’s Wellness and Training Center; and other health care facilities across Alaska.
Bettisworth North Architect and Planners Inc. has worked in 90-plus communities and emphasizes balanced design solutions that respond to Alaska’s unique environments, people and values, the release stated.