Scam warning

Metro Creative

 Metro Creative

The BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust (BBB Institute) is partnering with Amazon and Capital One to help people learn about scams, report them and avoid losing money by enhancing the capabilities of the BBB Scam Tracker online reporting tool. The new features make it easier for consumers to identify scams and report them while arming partners with more robust data on scammers to better protect consumers.

“BBB Scam Tracker was launched in 2015 and its impact has been significant,” said Melissa Lanning Trumpower, executive director of BBB Institute, the Better Business Bureau’s educational foundation. “By our estimates, BBB Scam Tracker saved consumers $31.4 million in 2021 alone. Partnering with Amazon and Capital One enables us to expand the impact of this platform.”

For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands and charities they can trust. In 2020, people turned to BBB more than 220 million times for BBB Business Profiles on 6.2 million businesses and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free at BBB.org. The BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust (BBB Institute) is the BBB’s educational foundation, whose mission is to educate and protect consumers, promote best practices for businesses, and solve complex marketplace problems. BBB Institute’s consumer educational programs, which include a wide array of resources on fraud prevention and education, are delivered both digitally and in-person by Better Business Bureaus serving communities across North America. You can find more information about BBB Institute and its programs at BBBMarketplaceTrust.org.