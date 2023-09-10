Aurora Animal Hospital has been busy; it relocated a half-mile east on College Road, expanded over 1,500-square-feet, and renamed to allow for better quality veterinary care.

Aurora Animal Clinic was founded in 1976 by Dr. Glen Neidlinger at 1651 College Road and purchased by Dr. Val Stuve in 1982. Dr. Barb Cole started working at the clinic in 2008 and bought the practice in 2012.

