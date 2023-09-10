Aurora Animal Hospital has been busy; it relocated a half-mile east on College Road, expanded over 1,500-square-feet, and renamed to allow for better quality veterinary care.
Aurora Animal Clinic was founded in 1976 by Dr. Glen Neidlinger at 1651 College Road and purchased by Dr. Val Stuve in 1982. Dr. Barb Cole started working at the clinic in 2008 and bought the practice in 2012.
The veterinary practice saw upwards of 15,000 pets last year. Cole said that pets deserve quality care.
“Pets are much more apart of our family nowadays than they used to be,” she said.
Pets also provide companionship and dogs get their owners outside during the wintertime, she said.
Cole sold the old building to Roaming Root Cellar owner Erica Moeller.
She said that the old building has gone through four to five major renovations in the past 47 years. Cole bought the House of Kustom furniture store from Joe and Tanya Plutt at 1201 College Road and started renovations in August 2022. She renamed the business from Aurora Animal Clinic to Aurora Animal Hospital.
“We’re really truly able to offer full services, and much better quality, and essentially hospital-grade quality,” Cole said.
The old clinic was crowded and cramped with small exam and treatment rooms, and lacked the ability to separate dogs and cats, Cole said. She expanded from a 4,700-square-feet facility to 6,500-square-feet and opened the renovated building in April. The expansion also made the veterinary practice wheelchair accessible.
“We needed the space,” Cole said. “We were really crowded in the old building.”
Cole used the Boulder-based firm Animal Arts Architecture to design the floor plan and Ghemm Company as the general contractor.
Cole said that the expansion of the treatment area is the biggest improvement.
“We probably have eight to ten times more space for working in the hospital area,” she said.
Cole said that they used to do dentistry procedures in a former closet. Now, they have more room to work on the patient, and it’s safer because they are in the treatment area so they can call for assistance if needed.
The practice has seven exam rooms, a dedicated surgery room, a laboratory area, a radiology room, a dentistry, a pharmacy, and a special procedures room. Cole said that all of these aspects were present at the old practice, but some parts of the treatment area were more multi-purpose. She said that now they are more likely to use different parts of the treatment area because the equipment is more accessible.
The expansion added an intensive care unit for patients on fluids, a break area for staff, an isolation ward, and a special procedure room.
The expansion added separate housing for dogs and cats, with frosted glass in the dog ward so they’re not looking at other dogs, and a cat-specific exam room.
“’Fear-free’ is also something that’s become more important in the veterinary world so we’re making an animal’s visit to the vet clinic as stress-free as possible,” Cole said.
Cole is working toward becoming a certified cat-friendly practice through the American Association of Feline Practitioners. The exam room specifically for cats with a window seat, cat tree, and a calming pheromone diffuser. The cat exam room won’t smell like dogs and is separated from the rest of the building so cats are less likely to hear barking, Cole said.
The ventilation at the old clinic made it uncomfortable for staff and patients. Now, exam rooms are not stuffy and added arctic entry spaces for clients at the front and staff at the back also saves energy.
Aurora Animal Hospital provides rehabilitation for patients, similar to physical therapy. The underwater treadmill made the room feel like a sauna due to the heated water. Now there’s more space, proper ventilation, and an exterior door to carry in paralyzed pets.
Twenty full-time employees and six part-time employees work at the hospital. Cole said that she hopes to hire more staff so they can see more patients.
“Paul, the sparkle dog,” a dog covered in mirrored tiles, is the hospital’s mascot. Dr. Stuve found him in a pawn shop in California during the 1980s and is rumored to have once been a stage prop for Liberace, Cole said.
Aurora Animal Hospital offers veterinary care and a full service veterinary hospital, providing care primarily to dogs and cats, including well pet visits, acupuncture, dietary management, health certificates, euthanasia, microchipping, parasite control, rehabilitation, surgical sterilization, vaccinations, ultrasounds, general surgery, diagnostic labs, orthopedics, X-rays, radiology, and dentistry.
Aurora Animal Hospital is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 907-452-6055 or go to auroraanimal.com.