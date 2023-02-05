Scam warning

Metro Creative

 Metro Creative

Tax scams are among the most stubborn cons out there. They reappear often, each time with a slightly different spin. Better Business Bureau advises taxpayers to watch out for these four tax scams:

IRS Impersonation Scam

For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau, a private, nonprofit organization, has upheld high standards for fair and honest business practices. BBB provides objective advice on more than 5.3 million companies and 11,000 charities, dispute resolution services, consumer alerts and educational information on topics related to marketplace trust.

There are local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Visit BBB.org for more information.