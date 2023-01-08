Anya Wien Toelle has been named the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce 2023 Artist of the Year.
Toelle, 26, of Fairbanks, was awarded the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce Artist of the Year Award for her piece, “Flying North.” Last year, Toelle was the Northern Alaska Environmental Center’s Featured Artist of 2022.
As the chamber’s Artist of the Year, Toelle will enjoy a one-year membership to the chamber, have her work featured on chamber promotional material and at art events with the chamber, and will be recognized at the chamber’s annual meeting.
Toelle took photography and art classes at West Valley High School and took several electives in painting at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. She attended UAF for two years before transferring to the University of Alaska Anchorage where she declared a major in art and a minor in history. She graduated from UAA and moved back to Fairbanks in 2019.
“I just want to paint Alaska,” Toelle said.
Toelle finds inspiration in nature in Alaska, she said. Her grandparents have a cabin in the Brooks Range and her family visits once a year in the spring, she said. The mountains, trees, snow, birds and quiet have impacted and inspired her throughout her life, she said. She also is inspired by the natural beautyf at Harding Lake, where she spends time with her family.
Many members of the Toelle family are Bush pilots and Toelle often goes for flights with her brother, Neill, she said. These flights have given her a different perspective of nature in Alaska and she incorporates different aerial angles in her paintings.
“My favorite parts while I’m painting is right in the beginning when things are loose or at the end when I can add super fine details,” she said.
While Toelle doesn’t have a favorite piece, her favorite season to paint is winter, she said.
“It is cold and dark but it can be so pretty in the winter and it makes me appreciate our long, dark, cold winters more,” she said. She likes to paint the variety of the color blue and the pastel colors that winter brings, she said.
Toelle uses acrylic paints and enjoys using texture in her paintings, she said.
The main animal that Toelle paints are reindeer and caribou — her dad and stepmom, Doug and Jones, own Running Reindeer Ranch. “They’re pretty goofy animals but they look so majestic and beautiful,” she said.
In the summer, Toelle can be found at the Tanana Valley Farmer’s Market where she sells mini-stickers of vegetables and plants, in addition to her paintings.
Toelle expressed her gratitude to her community of artists, including Klara Maisch, Lyndsi Harris, Maegan Lundy, Masie Possenti and Brittany Montour.
You can learn more about Toelle’s art on her website, anyatoelle.com.