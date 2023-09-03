Army Capt. Trey Caram’s eight years of military service as an engineer specializing in geospatial analysis ended on May 3 when he received his DD-214, the form that officially returns him to civilian life.
He spent his last day at Fort Wainwright observing his replacement in the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division. There wasn’t much else to do. He had cleaned out his desk. This part of his life was over.
Rather than walking into uncertainty, however, Caram had only one day before reporting to his next duty station — as a civilian beginning a job as contract manager at the Division of Design and Construction at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. A Department of Defense career transition program, SkillBridge, helped prepare him for the change. His final 12 weeks in the Army were actually spent as an intern with the UAF Geophysical Institute’s University Affiliated Research Center. The Army paid him during those final weeks.
Caram landed at UAF through the Army’s Career Skills Program. That program is the Army’s version of the Department of Defense’s SkillBridge program, which covers all military branches.
“It was nice to have a period where I could tailor my civilian aspects to make the transition and do it without having to worry about the financial stress,” Caram said.
“The longer you spend in the military, the more I think it can be a problem in that you have a certain set of skills and you’re kind of indoctrinated to a certain type of organization,” he said. “Some of those habits translate to the civilian world, and some of them do not.”
What is SkillBridge?
SkillBridge is designed to help service members transition from military service to civilian employment by providing them with the skills and experience they need to succeed in the civilian workforce.
SkillBridge allows a service member to participate in civilian job training, apprenticeships and internships during the last 180 days of military service. The service member must have approval from a commander. Service members in the program continue to receive their military compensation and benefits.
Employers apply to the Department of Defense to be included in the program. They provide training and work experience and have the opportunity to evaluate the person for employment. No guarantee of employment is given.
The program is highly valuable, and not just for the person who is leaving the military, said Tom Hough, director of UAF Military and Veteran Services.
“SkillBridge is a triple win, and that is why it is such a valuable program,” he said. “The service member gets an opportunity to start experiencing civilian employment while still on active duty, and, if everything works out, potentially transition directly into employment. The participating employers have the opportunity to recruit talent as active-duty military members transition from the services. And the Department of Defense is able to help its transitioning service members land with success after years of service to our nation.”
That’s the triple win Hough sees: the service member, the employer and the federal government all benefit.
And Hough, a retired Army colonel, speaks from experience. He used SkillBridge when he left the Army after more than 27 years of service.
“SkillBridge helped me try out a potential career field that I thought would be a good fit for me in the civilian world after military service,” he said. “It also provides some free repetitions of resume writing, interviewing and other necessary skills.
“The opportunity to practice these skills and figure out the best way to translate military experience into marketable civilian experiences is critical to having a smooth transition,” he said.
UAF will apply to become an official Defense Department SkillBridge partner, Hough said.
“That process will take some time, but we think it is worth the investment for both the UAF and the transitioning service members,” Hough said.
Caram ended up at UAF through an informal relationship that the Geophysical Institute’s University Affiliated Research Center and the UAF Military and Veteran Services have developed with Fairbanks-based soldiers.
“We don’t necessarily have science projects at the UARC, but we were like his nest,” said UARC Project Manager Matt Mohler, who was Caram’s supervisor. “So we said, ‘Go talk to all these different organizations at the university and see what interests you and where they need help, and then you can steer yourself that way.’”
From soldier to
civilian
Caram comes from a military family, so he moved around a lot in his younger years. Born in Topeka, Kansas, he said he just tells people he’s from Ohio because that’s where he lived the longest.
He graduated from Ohio State University in December 2014 with a Bachelor of Science in geographic information science. He also left the university as an Army second lieutenant, having been enrolled in Army ROTC.
From there, it was on to the Army’s training ground at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri from June to December 2015. Up next was an assignment to North Carolina at Fort Bragg, renamed Fort Liberty on June 2 of this year, and a return to Fort Leonard Wood from June 2019 to June 2020. Caram arrived in Alaska in 2020, with his final posting at Fort Wainwright.
He’s putting some of his Army skills and what he learned through his internship to use in his new job at UAF’s Division of Design and Construction.
“Learning about the way contracts work, how intricate they are,” he said of what he learned at the UARC. “Where the funding goes, who is responsible for which contracts, who is reporting to who. All those things.”
Project management skills learned while in the Army translate well to civilian life, Caram said, though he’ll still have some learning to do in his new job.
“I’m pretty confident I’ll be able to master that because I’ve already got the basic skills,” he said.
Skills such as getting teams together, communicating project visions and making decisions about cost-benefit and risk are common to military and civilian jobs.
Caram offers the example of creating a training program for soldiers new to Alaska.
“At that point, the deliverable is a trained soldier,” he said. “We need to train the soldier in how to drive a piece of equipment, how to employ the weapon system correctly and how to use their equipment in cold places such as Alaska.”
“And we need to teach them how to operate in an environment without hurting themselves,” he said. “It takes time, and it’s a deliberate process that involves lots of schedule management and activity planning.”
Those skills will help in construction work at his new job.
“Contractors will have to be vetted, and I have to make sure they have the right equipment when they arrive,” he said. “I’ve got to make sure that space is available for them to do the work. There’s lots of coordination.”
Praise for SkillBridge
Alaska had 18,935 active-duty military personnel in 2021, according to a Defense Department demographics report. Alaska is also among the states with a high percentage of veterans among its total population.
That’s a potential pool of civilian workers.
Those involved with Caram’s post-military path say SkillBridge can benefit UAF and other employers.
Mohler, a military veteran himself, pointed to the large number of military installations in Alaska: Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Eielson Air Force Base and Fort Wainwright in the Fairbanks area and Fort Greely near Delta Junction, among them.
“It’s a pretty solid number of folks who get out of the military and stay in Alaska,” he said. “And spouses can use the SkillBridge program, too.”
Caram recommends it.
“Military veterans are people who are used to handling problems and use their mission-focused mentality to do it,” Caram said. “Their thinking is, ‘I’m going to get this done.’ We are just very adaptive people.”