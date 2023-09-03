The Carams

Photo courtesy of Trey Caram

Trey Caram and his wife, Julie Caram.

 Photo courtesy of Trey Caram

Army Capt. Trey Caram’s eight years of military service as an engineer specializing in geospatial analysis ended on May 3 when he received his DD-214, the form that officially returns him to civilian life.

He spent his last day at Fort Wainwright observing his replacement in the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division. There wasn’t much else to do. He had cleaned out his desk. This part of his life was over.

Rod Boyce is a science communicator at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute.