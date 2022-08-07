The 176th Mission Support Group Contracting Office earned the National Guard Bureau’s Mission Execution Contracting Team Award.
Efstathia Fragogiannis, NGB executive director of acquisitions, annually recognizes the contributions of the contracting and cooperative agreement National Guard Enterprise professionals within the 54 states, territories, and the District of Columbia that have singularly and collectively achieved exceptional success during the previous fiscal year across 20 different categories.
The 176th Mission Support Group Contracting Office, along with their counterparts in the 168th Mission Support Group at Eielson Air Force Base, earned the award in recognition of their exceptional service in support to the U.S. Property and Fiscal Office-Alaska.
The Mission Execution Contracting award honors contracting units that have increased the annual volume of contract awards in support of their units, significantly improved the turnaround time of approval documents, and completed non-programmed or emergency procurements in an expedited manner to further mission execution.
Alaska Air National Guard Maj. Conner Van Fossen, 176th MSG senior contracting officer, said one of the hurdles his office overcomes is acclimating to Army procedures used by USPFO-Alaska’s joint office.
“Even though we’re Air Guard, we follow the Army contracting regulations, which makes it kind of complicated because there are Air Force instructions that have different requirements than what the Army does, and that can be a challenge for someone like me crossing over from active duty,” he said.
Alaska Air National Guard Master Sgt. Willie Davis, 176th MSG contracting officer, said the office, which also includes Master Sgt. Zachary Gowin and Staff Sgt. Martin Khan, completed 51 projects valued at $3.8 million in support of 176th Wing as well as regular Air Force Total Force Initiative partners 3rd Wing.