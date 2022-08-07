Military training exercise in Alaska

More than 26,000 active military service members are based in Alaska. In this 2021 photo, an Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk participates in combat search and rescue training. The exercise was conducted as a North American Air Defense Command Arctic air defense operation.

 Department of Defense

The 176th Mission Support Group Contracting Office earned the National Guard Bureau’s Mission Execution Contracting Team Award.

Efstathia Fragogiannis, NGB executive director of acquisitions, annually recognizes the contributions of the contracting and cooperative agreement National Guard Enterprise professionals within the 54 states, territories, and the District of Columbia that have singularly and collectively achieved exceptional success during the previous fiscal year across 20 different categories.

