A reader of this column gave me a fabulous idea on how to improve customer service once and for all in the Golden Heart City! He suggested that we declare the week of Sunday Aug. 6, through midnight Sunday June 14, as the “Fairbanks North Star Borough Be Nice to Customer Service Providers Week”! Just think of what kind of treatment we might get from our tellers, cashiers, salespeople, wait staff, receptionists, etc … if all these wonderful people who dedicate their days to serving others only had to deal with kind, happy customers all week long!
I feel so sorry for the cashiers who are chained by an invisible anchor to their check out stands. Most poor cashiers don’t even get a chair! I have no idea how these wonderful people can keep smiling when their little hoofers have got to hurt all the way down to the nubs. The reader suggested that we make it a special point this week to distract our customer service providers with kindness! He suggests thanking them for coming to work. He said a little small talk about how lost we’d be if they weren’t there checking us out — can you imagine a fate worse than dying in a line that had no checker at the end?
My reader then got on a roll and suggested that this week of niceness to our customer service providers also included internal service providers as well. I don’t think he appreciated it when I asked if that meant I had to say kind words to my administrative assistant. I only heard the sound of silence at the end of the phone after that one!
So, I spent part of today asking service providers what we customers could do to add value to their lives and, therefore, free them to give higher quality service. Here are some of their requests:
Alice says: “If you are number 6 in my line, please don’t grump at me when I finally get to you. I’m trying to give good service and it really isn’t my fault we don’t have more lines open. The management didn’t count on being so successful today. If you smile at me and say, ‘you are really busy, I admire your stamina’ then I will love you like my mother.”
George asks: “When you leave me a message on voice mail, please try to speak clearly. Say your name and phone number twice slowly, very very slowly, at both the beginning and at the end of the message. Most of my customers can talk faster than I can write!”
Richard pleads: “I know that you have problems, but please don’t treat me as if those problems are all my fault.”
Sally remarks: “Customers are quick to complain to the management when things go wrong, how about a note or a call to them when we do an extra good job?”
John suggests: It takes 40 muscles to frown and only 30 muscles to smile. I wish sometimes that the customers, both internal and external, would stop working their faces so hard!”
Bertha recommends that her customers: “Sit down. Shut up. Pay attention.” Oh well, no one’s perfect! Oh, wait! Bertha is a lawyer.
There is an old saying that “What goes around, comes around.” That is all too true. Let’s give our valuable internal and external service providers the best week they ever had. In return we might just enjoy the best week we’ve ever had as well. We in Fairbanks deserve that.
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.