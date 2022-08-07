Eureka!

A reader of this column gave me a fabulous idea on how to improve customer service once and for all in the Golden Heart City! He suggested that we declare the week of Sunday Aug. 6, through midnight Sunday June 14, as the “Fairbanks North Star Borough Be Nice to Customer Service Providers Week”! Just think of what kind of treatment we might get from our tellers, cashiers, salespeople, wait staff, receptionists, etc … if all these wonderful people who dedicate their days to serving others only had to deal with kind, happy customers all week long!

Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.

