ANCHORAGE, Alaska — McKinley Management, LLC (McKinley) has acquired Alaska Growth Capital BIDCO, Inc. (Alaska Growth Capital or AGC) from Arctic Slope Regional Corporation (ASRC).
In support of this important transaction, McKinley has partnered with Bristol Bay Native Corporation (BBNC), a leading Alaska Native Regional Corporation. BBNC will be a shareholder of AGC, as well as provide leadership on the board of directors and partnership on economic and shareholder initiatives throughout the Bristol Bay region.
Current McKinley employee Logan Birch has been named president of the company, which will be renamed McKinley Alaska Growth Capital. Birch served as president of AGC from 2017-2019 and on AGC’s board of directors from 2012-2020.
McKinley Alaska Growth Capital will be co-located in McKinley’s offices at the JL Tower at 3800 Centerpoint Dr. in Anchorage. All AGC employees are being retained as a part of this transition and McKinley is posting three new jobs today for McKinley Alaska Growth Capital in recognition of the growth opportunities in this important new line of business.
McKinley Alaska Growth Capital will be the fourth line of business at McKinley, along with McKinley Capital Management, McKinley Alaska Private Investment, and McKinley Research Group (formerly McDowell Group).