ANCHORAGE, Alaska — McKinley Management, LLC (McKinley) has acquired Alaska Growth Capital BIDCO, Inc. (Alaska Growth Capital or AGC) from Arctic Slope Regional Corporation (ASRC).

In support of this important transaction, McKinley has partnered with Bristol Bay Native Corporation (BBNC), a leading Alaska Native Regional Corporation. BBNC will be a shareholder of AGC, as well as provide leadership on the board of directors and partnership on economic and shareholder initiatives throughout the Bristol Bay region.