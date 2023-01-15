The American Eagle Outfitters Inc. location at Bentley Mall in Fairbanks is closing today as part of the clothing retailer’s downsizing.
The Pittsburgh-based corporation announced in January 2021 that within three years, it would close 200 to 250 stores out of their approximately 880 stores in the United States and Canada. The American Eagle in Fairbanks is one of those locations.
The Covid-19 pandemic brought a decrease in foot traffic in malls around the world and an increase in online shopping, according to a 2021 AEO earnings call. AEO’s Chief Financial Officer Mike Mathias said in 2021 that closing AEO stores will decrease rent costs and increase revenue from the company’s online business.
On the other hand, Aerie, the lifestyle and lingerie franchise of AEO, is currently expanding locations. Mathias hopes to have 500 Aerie locations by the end of this year.
“AEO is focused on updating our most productive stores, closing our least productive stores where we can consolidate sales to other stores or e-commerce and investing in technology,” Michael Rempell, the chief operating officer at AEO, said in an earnings call in November 2022. Jay Schottenstein, the CEO of AEO, added that the stores that were closing were “unprofitable.”
American Eagle markets itself to teens and young adults and is known for its trendy, retro/vintage style. Local shoppers had mixed opinions regarding the store’s closing. Some are disappointed that the availability of quality clothing in Fairbanks has gone down, with others saying they’ve moved more toward online shopping.
“Honestly, I think American Eagle leaving the mall is going to be a huge loss for Fairbanks especially because so many people shop for their pants and things there,” Logan Shaffer, a former employee at the Fairbanks AEO, said. “The employees there were also very kind, and it’s a really tight knit team. I think it’s really sad they’re closing.”
Isaac Gripper, a student at West Valley High School, commented that “AE is one of Fairbanks’ only sources of decent jeans for people ... I may not personally shop there but that’s what I’ve noticed.”
Student Hannah Willis said that “It doesn’t matter to me cause I do all my shopping online,” with Greta Kenaston expressing similar sentiments, saying, “I didn’t go there very often because they didn’t have my size; they only have it online.”
Residents can order from AEO online, yet like many other stores, they face longer delivery times and a standard shipping cost of $7. According to AEO’s website, they do not ship perfume to Alaska addresses.
The News-Miner attempted to contact AEO management multiple times for comment. Locally, the Bentley Mall store manager and employees would not comment. Bentley Mall management also did not comment on what will happen with the space after AEO leaves.
