The American Eagle Outfitters Inc. location at Bentley Mall in Fairbanks is closing today as part of the clothing retailer’s downsizing.

The Pittsburgh-based corporation announced in January 2021 that within three years, it would close 200 to 250 stores out of their approximately 880 stores in the United States and Canada. The American Eagle in Fairbanks is one of those locations.

