Food on self

More and more of Alaska state residents are losing part or all of their foodstamp benefits because of application denials and login processing times.

 Claire Stremple/Alaska Beacon

While Alaska’s state government has made progress in getting more people food stamps, advocates say the process to appeal state denials or delays is breaking down.

Food stamps are a federal benefit the state of Alaska manages, and there are rules for how quickly the state has to get the benefit to qualified applicants. The state has been taking an unlawfully long time to process most applications since last fall.

Alaska Beacon is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Alaska Beacon maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Andrew Kitchenman for questions: info@alaskabeacon.com. Follow Alaska Beacon on Facebook and Twitter.