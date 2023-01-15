Bobbie Sue Wolk

Bobbie Sue Wolk

Longtime Alaska resident and executive coach Bobbie Sue Wolk recently earned her Master Certified Coach (MCC) designation from the International Coaching Federation (ICF), the global governing body of the profession of executive coaching.

There are only 1,300 Master Certified Coaches in the world today. Those with the MCC designation have spent 2,500 hours as a professional certified coach; have earned 120 hours in coach training and spent time in a structured mentoring relationship. The candidate must then submit video coaching sessions with two clients, which are analyzed through ICF’s review process, and finally, the candidate must pass a rigorous written exam.