Longtime Alaska resident and executive coach Bobbie Sue Wolk recently earned her Master Certified Coach (MCC) designation from the International Coaching Federation (ICF), the global governing body of the profession of executive coaching.
There are only 1,300 Master Certified Coaches in the world today. Those with the MCC designation have spent 2,500 hours as a professional certified coach; have earned 120 hours in coach training and spent time in a structured mentoring relationship. The candidate must then submit video coaching sessions with two clients, which are analyzed through ICF’s review process, and finally, the candidate must pass a rigorous written exam.
The executive coaching profession is on the upswing. While many professional associations have seen declines in their memberships in recent years, ICF’s membership is booming. ICF serves more than 50,000 members in more than 150 countries and territories around the world as of January 2022, with 143 chapters serving local members in more than 80 countries and territories.
Articles in Forbes Magazine, LinkedIn, and in professional organizations including Executive Coaching Connections (ECC) point to several reasons for the upswing. The Conference board’s C-Suite Challenge says that the “challenge in leadership in these times is the ability of leaders to demonstrate empathy across virtual platforms. ”Executive coaching equips clients with skills that promote emotional intelligence, compassion, and improved interpersonal skills. “Executive coaching is perceived as a significant contribution to the success of an organization in which all stakeholders can participate” (ICF Executive Coaching Survey 2019).
Wolk has had the privilege to work with clients on every continent except Antarctica. She has leveraged the current times, along with strides in technology to coach a wide range of people in very diverse environments. Bobbie Sue serves clients by giving them permission to achieve intentional and “out there” kinds of goals.