Alaska USA Federal Credit Union is changing its name to Global Credit Union.

The credit union will operate under its new name starting April 3. The member-owned cooperative’s headquarters will remain in Anchorage and the current board of directors and executive management, including president and CEO Geoff Lundfelt, will remain with Global Credit Union.