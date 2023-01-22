Alaska USA Federal Credit Union is changing its name to Global Credit Union.
The credit union will operate under its new name starting April 3. The member-owned cooperative’s headquarters will remain in Anchorage and the current board of directors and executive management, including president and CEO Geoff Lundfelt, will remain with Global Credit Union.
Alaska USA has grown throughout its 74 years of service, according to a news release announcing the name change, serving more than 750,000 members and local communities throughout its five-state region. By changing its name, the credit union is demonstrating its “ongoing commitment to growth and to its mission of enriching the lives of its members through world-class financial services,” the release states.
It’s not the first time the organization has embraced a name change; as the membership changed, the name has changed with it. Global Credit Union is the fifth name in the organization’s history, reflecting that its membership is distributed worldwide; Alaska USA members live in all 50 states and in more than 20 foreign countries.
Additionally, the new name also connects to a recent update to the credit union’s charter that allows anyone working in the U.S. Department of Defense — anywhere in the world — to join the credit union.
Services for members will not change. Members will continue to access account information and their normal products and services in the same way they always have — in branches, online and through a contact center. All existing card products, checks and credentials for online account access will not be impacted and will continue to work after the name change.
“As this name change is implemented, our members will continue to receive the products and professional service they have come to know and expect from us,” Lundfelt said in the release. “Our members will also continue to see us in the community as we interact, engage, and invest to make our communities a better place to live, work and play. We are excited to welcome this new chapter and we look forward to reinforcing our commitment to our current members and embracing prospective members as we transition to the new name.”