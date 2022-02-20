Sarah Leonard, Alaska Travel Industry Association President and CEO, is among new board of directors-elect of a national travel association, the U.S. Travel Association.
The national organization announced its board members Feb. 17. In the role, Leonard will help guide national policy strategies for the industry. It is Leonard’s first appointment to the board. The at-large board director term is two years.
“I am thrilled to be selected to the board of the U.S. Travel Association,” Leonard said in a statement announcing the appointment. “U.S. Travel is the country’s respected leader of the tourism industry with a diverse membership representing all aspects of the sector. Having a seat at the table will give a national voice to Alaska’s important tourism economy and I look forward to joining my colleagues in important discussions affecting our travel and tourism community.”
The U.S. Travel Association is the national, nonprofit organization representing all components of the travel industry. The Alaska Travel Industry Association is the state’s leading nonprofit membership association for the travel industry, promoting Alaska’s tourism industry as an economic contributor while providing statewide marketing resources, education opportunities and advocacy to members. ATIA has long managed Alaska’s destination marketing program: Travel Alaska.
For more information, visit www.alaskatia.org.