Managers at the Grande Denali Lodge and Denali Bluffs Hotel expect to be pulling double, even triple duty this summer, as they assume roles typically filled by seasonal workers.
“There are lot of us who are going to be busing tables, answering phones at the front desk and doing other jobs,” said Joe Merrill, vice president for tourism at the Old Harbor Native Corp., which owns the two facilities.
A shortage of seasonal hospitality workers prompted Old Harbor Native Corp. to find a workaround. And fast.
Denali Bluffs started welcoming vacationers May 17, and the Grande Denali opened Friday. Both properties are located at the entrance to Denali National Park & Preserve.
The facilities together have about 120 employees on the roster, Merrill said, which is about 60 fewer than they need at the start of the vacation season.
“Everyone I talk to in the hotel and lodging industry — and I have been working in this industry for 49 years — say that it’s hard to find employees,” said Merrill, who also is general manager of the Grande Denali Lodge.
The Alaska Hotel and Lodging Association echoes those assertions.
The association reports that it’s a challenge to hire seasonal hospitality workers in 2021.
Alicia Maltby, executive director of the Alaska Hotel and Lodging Association, said that member organizations tell her that an extension of unemployment benefits due to job loss from Covid-19 makes recruitment difficult.
“I am hoping that when the extended benefits expire, more people will be on the hunt to find work in the industry,” Maltby said.
She noted that restrictions continue for a popular visa program that brought foreign students to Alaska for summer jobs.
About 300,000 foreign visitors from 200 countries and territories come to the U.S. through the J-1 Exchange Visitor Program each year.
“That program has been very valuable to the industry over the years,” she said. The students filled seasonal jobs that Alaskans did not take.
The J-1 program enables eligible foreign applicants to participate in work and study programs in the U.S.
“Europe and Asia are locked off from J-1s,” Merrill said. “It’s totally about the pandemic. The kids we have gotten from the past few years are wonderful people.
“They would work seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and we don’t have that resource this year,” he said.
Although workers are in short supply, demand for hotel and lodging is rebounding, Merrill said.
Summer bookings are “stunningly strong … I could never have predicted it after last year’s slowdown from Covid,” he said. “We are not back to 100%, but we certainly are on our way there.”
Rather than large groups, it’s all about individual bookings this summer.
“They represent the vast majority,” Merrill said.
“Alaska Airlines in April launched a huge Alaska promotion,” he added. “They hit a sweet spot in what they are charging, and people are saying, ‘What the heck? We’re going.””
