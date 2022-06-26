The Alaska Railroad (ARRC) has named Seward Port Manager Christy Terry as director of external affairs. Through the summer, Terry will help facilitate a smooth port management transition by supporting operations at the ARRC Seward Terminal Reserve as needed, according to a release from the railroad.
As head of the External Affairs department, the director develops and executes public, community and government relations efforts, as well as working with employee communications.
Terry joined ARRC in 2010 as the Seward operations manager and was promoted to port manager in 2015.
Prior to the railroad, she spent nearly a decade working for the city of Seward, culminating her tenure with the city as community development director.
Terry’s public service includes three terms as an elected official, most recently as Seward’s mayor (her three-year term expires this year). She has also served on the board of directors for the Alaska SeaLife Center, Seward Chamber of Commerce, and Seward Port & Commerce Advisory group. Tthe Seward Chamber named her Business Person of the Year in 2021.