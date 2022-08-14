Railroad

An Alaska Railroad train prepares to depart Seward in this Journal file photo. The state-owned corporation saw a whopping 94 percent decrease in passenger traffic during 2020 amid travel restrictions and cruise ship cancelations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 (Photo/File/AJOC)

Railroad board seeks applicants for review committee

The Alaska Railroad Corporation board of directors is seeking an Alaskan to serve on its newly formed External Issues Review Committee. The four-member committee includes one public member seat with a two-year term expiring Sept. 30, 2024. ARRC provides a small stipend for the member’s participation in each committee meeting.

— Staff reports