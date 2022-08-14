Railroad board seeks applicants for review committee
The Alaska Railroad Corporation board of directors is seeking an Alaskan to serve on its newly formed External Issues Review Committee. The four-member committee includes one public member seat with a two-year term expiring Sept. 30, 2024. ARRC provides a small stipend for the member’s participation in each committee meeting.
More information about the committee’s purpose is available in the committee charter posted at AlaskaRailroad.com on the board’s section of the site. The public member must be a resident of Alaska and may not be a railroad employee or director, an elected public official or active candidate for political office, someone claiming an ownership interest in ARRC land or other property, or someone with an active or prospective legal action or claim against ARRC.
To apply, submit a letter of interest and certification that criteria are met via email to TerryC@akrr.com by 5 p.m. Aug. 31.