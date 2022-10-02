ANCHORAGE — Better Business Bureau Great West + Pacific (BBBGW+P), which serves more than 200 million consumers in its eight-state service area, released its 2022 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics Finalists, highlighting businesses that are recognized as trustworthy community role models.
2022 BBB Torch Awards Alaska Finalists include:
- Harmony Investigations LLC — North Pole
- AK Lean Virtual Assistance, LLC — Anchorage
Medium Business Finalists
- Alaska Sleep Clinic — Soldotna
- Denali Family Dentistry — Kenai
Winners of the 2022 of the BBB Torch Awards will be announced during a live, online ceremony scheduled for Oct. 27, 2022, on the BBBGW+P YouTube page.
The Torch Awards for Ethics is the most prestigious honor BBBGW+P bestows on businesses operating within Alaska, Central Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Western Wyoming. Winners are selected based on their organization’s commitment to character, culture, customers and community.
“The Torch Awards provides businesses the opportunity to be honored by one of the most recognized symbols of trust in the marketplace,” said Tyler Andrew, president and CEO of BBBGW+P. “This year’s finalists have completed a rigorous application process and have successfully demonstrated how they build trust with their employees, customers and communities.”
For-profit businesses and 501©(6) organizations are eligible to apply for the BBB Torch Awards. Additional criteria are based on an organization’s size and the number of years in operation. Organizations are categorized as Small, Medium, Large and Spark, an award presented to companies that have been in business fewer than five years.
The Torch Awards application asks organizations to provide real-world examples of their success in areas that include:
- Solving ethical dilemmas.
- Creating a culture of trust.
- Demonstrating civic involvement in the community.
- Building better customer relationships.
Applications are evaluated by an independent, voluntary panel of judges comprised of business and community leaders who have previously received a Torch Award.
For more than 100 years, Better Business Bureau, a private, nonprofit organization, has upheld high standards for fair and honest business practices. BBB provides objective advice on more than 5.3 million companies and 11,000 charities, dispute resolution services, consumer alerts and educational information on topics related to marketplace trust. There are local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Visit BBB.org for more information.