The Alaska Native Heritage Center (ANHC) has announced the appointment of four new directors to its growing board.
The four incoming directors include Tiffany Tutiakoff (Yup’ik/Dena’ina), Michelle Ravenmoon (Dena’ina), Maija Katak Lukin (Iñupiaq) and Grant Rebne (Ahtna Athabascan). Each new director will serve a three-year term to preserve and strengthen the traditions, languages, and art of Alaska’s Native peoples through statewide collaboration, celebration and education.
“We welcome our new board members and recognized that the expansion of ANHC’s Board is a reflection of the statewide nature of the groundbreaking work that ANHC continues to deliver” Alex Cleghorn, ANHC’s newly appointed board chair, said in a news release.
The directors were selected through an application process reviewing their years of experience, demonstrated abilities and dedication to the Alaska Native community at large. The new board appointments bring ANHC’s total board membership to 18 directors representing every area and cultural group of Alaska.
The center also announced new officer positions: Alex Cleghorn (Alutiiq) as chair, Benjamin Mallott (Tlingit) as vice chair, Lauren Johnson (Alutiiq/Athabascan) as secretary and Brandy Niclai (Athabascan/Yup’ik) as treasurer.