The Alaska Native Heritage Center (ANHC) has announced the appointment of four new directors to its growing board.

The four incoming directors include Tiffany Tutiakoff (Yup’ik/Dena’ina), Michelle Ravenmoon (Dena’ina), Maija Katak Lukin (Iñupiaq) and Grant Rebne (Ahtna Athabascan). Each new director will serve a three-year term to preserve and strengthen the traditions, languages, and art of Alaska’s Native peoples through statewide collaboration, celebration and education.