The Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority board of trustees has named Steve Williams as the organization’s chief executive officer.
Williams, formerly the Trust’s chief operating officer, took over in the CEO spot on Jan. 15. He’s been with the Trust for 16 years, with eight of those in the role of chief operating officer.
“Following a rigorous recruitment and interview process, it was clear to trustees that Steve’s experience, leadership, and commitment to the Trust and its mission made him the right person for the job. With our active work on several initiatives to improve our system of care, a strong annual grants program, and exciting land development opportunities underway and on the horizon, we know Steve will lead our organization and excellent staff to great things,” said Chris Cooke, chair of the board of trustees.
As CEO, Williams will oversee both the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority and the Trust Land Office. The Trust, using income generated from its invested assets and revenues generated from its lands, grants around $25 million a year to state agencies, nonprofits, and providers across Alaska. The Trust Land Office generates revenues by managing the Trust’s one million acres of land and non-cash assets in areas ranging from forestry to land sales, to mineral and energy resource development.
Williams replaces current CEO Mike Abbott, who announced his retirement in 2021.