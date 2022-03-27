The first business accelerator to operate in the Interior is accepting application for its first cohort. The business accelerator is a program to “help jump-start new businesses through mentorship, networking, education and access to capital,” according to a news release.
The accelerator is a collaboration between the University of Alaska Fairbanks Center for Innovation, Commercialization, and Entrepreneurship; the Fairbanks Economic Development Corp.; the Alaska Small Business Development Center and the UAF Community and Technical College.
Aspiring entrepreneurs and early-stage business owners from the Fairbanks North Star Borough, Denali Borough and Southeast Fairbanks and Yukon-Koyukuk census areas are welcome to apply. The application deadline is April 4. The program runs eight weeks and is in-person in Fairbanks.
Participants will be eligible for microcredentials through the college. To obtain more information, apply or ask a question, visit www.interioraccelerator.com.